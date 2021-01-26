Bristlecone Advisors LLC Invests $272,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Vestcor Inc increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,207,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $924,000. Barings LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

NYSE:AVB opened at $166.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.00 and its 200-day moving average is $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

