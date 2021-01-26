Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $347.81. 2,506,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,244. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

