Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $108.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average is $99.28. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

