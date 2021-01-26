Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,674 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 921,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 324,566 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $7,574,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 148.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 221,680 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $5,587,000.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $33.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

