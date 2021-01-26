Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullen Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.14. The stock had a trading volume of 945,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,215. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $72.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

