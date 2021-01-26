Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,476 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 275,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $218.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.67. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $218.64.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

