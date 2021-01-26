Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,390 iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,154,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 122,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,905,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,369,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 511.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,976,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $360.67 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $183.27 and a twelve month high of $364.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.66 and a 200-day moving average of $321.07.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.