Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 271 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

