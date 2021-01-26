Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 321.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 70,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $214.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.