Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.59. Brinker International posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%.

EAT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.30.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $67.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.