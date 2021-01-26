BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.48. 194,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,367. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

