Brandywine Realty Trust Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

In related news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 641,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 298,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5,557.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

