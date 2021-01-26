Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BDN opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

