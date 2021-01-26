BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.27

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as high as $2.97. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 181,035 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

