Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BYD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $516,929.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,229,000 after acquiring an additional 738,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,080,000 after acquiring an additional 255,734 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,540,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 202,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 73,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.