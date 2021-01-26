Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.53-1.57 for the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Boston Properties from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.72. 943,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,392. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.85. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.