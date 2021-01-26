Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $56.00. Pivotal Research currently has a hold rating on the stock. Boot Barn traded as high as $60.91 and last traded at $60.73, with a volume of 2292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.35.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.15.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

