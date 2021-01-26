Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00, Fidelity Earnings reports. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

BOOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,615. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

