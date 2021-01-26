Boosted Finance Market Cap Reaches $847,276.55 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $847,276.55 and $125,423.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for $14.16 or 0.00044749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00052033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00128314 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00072101 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00284759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00070166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00037029 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.