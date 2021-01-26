Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after acquiring an additional 346,610 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 315,245 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 134,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 104,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at about $3,504,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $53.32.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

