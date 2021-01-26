Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 651.67 ($8.51).

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bodycote plc (BOY.L) from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

BOY stock traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 706.50 ($9.23). The company had a trading volume of 151,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 29.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 740.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 661.72. Bodycote plc has a 12 month low of GBX 378.40 ($4.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 911 ($11.90).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Bodycote plc (BOY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Bodycote plc (BOY.L) Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

