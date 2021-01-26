Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.50

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYPLF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Bodycote alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.