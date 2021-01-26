BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Declares Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a dividend on Monday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $59,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

