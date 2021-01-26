BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH.TO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:ZWH)

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH.TO) (TSE:ZWH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of ZWH opened at C$20.39 on Tuesday. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of C$14.36 and a 12-month high of C$22.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.23.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.