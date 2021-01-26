BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) stock remained flat at $C$17.95 on Monday. 152,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,232. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.47. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 12-month low of C$11.44 and a 12-month high of C$18.97.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.