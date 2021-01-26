BMO Capital Markets Boosts TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$105.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$95.17.

Shares of TFII stock traded up C$4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$90.26. 892,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,161. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$23.21 and a 12 month high of C$98.75. The company has a market cap of C$8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.45.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

