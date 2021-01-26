Bluzelle Market Cap Reaches $38.55 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $38.55 million and $12.22 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00072740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.76 or 0.00772210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.50 or 0.04231054 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

BLZ is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,973,355 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is an Ethereum-based database service for dApps. Bluzelle's protocol allows renting individuals' computer storage space to earn tokens while dApp developers use tokens to have their dApp's data stored and managed. “

Bluzelle Token Trading

Bluzelle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

