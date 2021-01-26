Blockstack (STX) Market Cap Reaches $358.50 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Blockstack coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Blockstack has a total market cap of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockstack Profile

STX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

