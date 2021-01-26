Blockpass Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 24.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $111,186.95 and approximately $2,123.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockpass has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.29 or 0.00805626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,341.74 or 0.04217716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017430 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

