BlockMesh (BMH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35,022.63

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. One BlockMesh coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlockMesh has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. BlockMesh has a total market cap of $35,022.63 and approximately $834.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlockMesh alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00070760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.53 or 0.00843641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.88 or 0.04299944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017484 BTC.

BlockMesh Coin Profile

BlockMesh (CRYPTO:BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BlockMesh Coin Trading

BlockMesh can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockMesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.