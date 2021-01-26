Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.36

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.36 and last traded at $59.30, with a volume of 681379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.64 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million.

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at $994,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

