BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,168 shares of company stock worth $797,989 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $12.07 on Monday, reaching $722.98. 787,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,451. The business’s 50-day moving average is $721.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $635.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.