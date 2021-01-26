BlackBerry Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 131,795 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 756% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,394 put options.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $2,605,874.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $428,731.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,457 shares of company stock worth $4,285,061 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BB. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

BB opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $20.83.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

