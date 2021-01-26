BitMax Token Price Tops $0.0559 on Top Exchanges (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One BitMax Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0559 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $36.90 million and $3.01 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitMax Token has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.29 or 0.00805626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,341.74 or 0.04217716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017430 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

BitMax Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

