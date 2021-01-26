Bitcoin Interest Price Up 43.9% Over Last Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $48,053.43 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 43.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00271387 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00110735 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00033363 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000659 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

