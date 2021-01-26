Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63,865.11

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 31% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $63,865.11 and $3,669.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

