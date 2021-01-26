Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Trading Down 18.1% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for $13.82 or 0.00043610 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $256.72 million and $1.65 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,695.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.84 or 0.01343536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.45 or 0.00547237 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002432 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000222 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.