Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIR. Cormark raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.41.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) stock opened at C$2.17 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$577.08 million and a PE ratio of -4.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.72.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$142.78 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.59%.

About Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

