BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.99 Million

Brokerages expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post $446.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $434.02 million to $462.23 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $454.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,496,000 after acquiring an additional 848,740 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 329,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

