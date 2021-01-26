Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $275.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.53. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.97.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.