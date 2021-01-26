Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYLOF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock remained flat at $$15.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $15.81.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.