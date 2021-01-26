Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR.TO) (TSE:BR) Shares Gap Up to $4.65

Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR.TO) (TSE:BR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $5.18. Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR.TO) shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 1,020 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.58 million and a P/E ratio of -52.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.68.

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR.TO) (TSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, Rock Creek cider series, ready-to-drink beverages, and seasonal beers and ciders under the Traditional Ale, Grasshopper Wheat Ale, Craft Canadian Style Lager, Warthog Ale, Pilsner, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Honey Brown Lager, Session IPA, Citradelic Single Hop American IPA, Rhine Stone Cowboy Lagered Ale, Lambic Style Peche, Alberta Genuine Draft Lager, and Rock Creek Cider names.

