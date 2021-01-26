Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the lowest is $2.48. Big Lots reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

BIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lowered Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3,272.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 277,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 269,011 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Big Lots by 109.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after buying an additional 236,055 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,284,000 after buying an additional 222,534 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $8,771,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 93.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 310,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after buying an additional 149,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

