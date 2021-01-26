B&G Foods Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 7,593 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,163% compared to the typical volume of 601 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in B&G Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

B&G Foods stock opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

