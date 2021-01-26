Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Hits New 52-Week High at $227.24

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $227.24 and last traded at $205.69, with a volume of 597164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $158.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $31,081.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,330,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,381,436 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 40.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,216,000 after purchasing an additional 353,991 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $28,656,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after buying an additional 187,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Beyond Meat by 543.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,795,000 after buying an additional 151,556 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.