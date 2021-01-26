Berkshire Money Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,973 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 4.5% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $24,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.79. The stock had a trading volume of 33,256,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,050,703. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

