Berenberg Bank Trims Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Target Price to C$53.00

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 101.21% from the stock’s current price.

EDV has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.70.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.34. 419,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,392. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion and a PE ratio of -46.61. Endeavour Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$641.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$565.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.310071 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

