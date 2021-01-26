Berenberg Bank Trims Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Target Price to C$53.00

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 101.21% from the stock’s current price.
EDV has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.70.
Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.34. 419,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,392. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion and a PE ratio of -46.61. Endeavour Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.12.
In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,778,060.
About Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.
