Benin Management CORP Sells 200 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Benin Management CORP lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 45,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 41,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,166,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,881,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.