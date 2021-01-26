Benin Management CORP Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Benin Management CORP cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,165 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 0.7% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,603,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 43,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,760,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average of $89.78. The company has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

