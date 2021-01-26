Benin Management CORP Acquires 310 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in CVS Health by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 57,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $490,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 869,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,396,000 after acquiring an additional 30,072 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.21. 7,547,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,208. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

